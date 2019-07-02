ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Police in a northeast Georgia college town say a man with a knife was shot and killed by officers.
Athens-Clarke County police Chief Cleveland Spruill said officers responded Monday afternoon to calls about a man with a knife, covered in blood and acting erratically.
Spruill said the man didn't obey when officers ordered him to drop the knife. Spruill said two of the three officers fired at the man when he charged them.
It happened at River Club. The private complex says on its website it was designed for University of Georgia students.
Spruill said they aren't identifying the man pending family notification, but said he wasn't a UGA student.
Spruill said police believe the blood on the man was his own.
The officers suffered minor injuries.
