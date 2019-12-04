FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is facing a serious charge after being accused of exposing her sexual partners to HIV.
Georiga Pitt, was arrested by Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Task Force. The 24-year-old is charged with prostitution and reckless conduct charges.
She was booked into Fulton County Jail.
Authorities are now asking that anyone who had sexual contact with Pitt to contact the task force at 678-297-6380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.