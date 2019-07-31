CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early Monday morning, a man entered a Jonesboro apartment and tried to sexually assault a woman.
“This is the latest in a series of sexual assaults that we've had here in Clayton County,” said Major Anthony Thuman with the Clayton County Police Department.
Police said the woman fought with her attacker. The commotion woke up her roommate, who then also helped to fight him off. Police released a sketch of the man, who took off into a nearby wooded area.
On Wednesday, police announced the man could be the serial rapist they've been searching for. Right now, there is no DNA evidence linking this week's attack to him, but there are strong similarities, according to police. All of the victims have been African American women, between the ages of 19 and 39. Police did not want to disclose other similarities.
“It started in 2015,” said Thuman. “And so far, there have been eight incidents positively linked via DNA to the same suspect.”
Police released composite sketches of a possible serial rapist.
‘The fact that he's staying in one corridor is concerning.”
Wednesday afternoon, police canvassed the Park at Tara Lake apartments, speaking with residents about the sketches.
“One of the things that we're asking ladies to do is to please be very aware of your surroundings,” Thuman said. “Try to stay in well-lit areas. Keep your cell phone in your hand. Keep your car keys in hand. If you can, please travel in pairs.”
If you know any of the men depicted in the composite sketches, call Clayton County police.
