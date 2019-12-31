ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police blocked off a stretch of a busy Atlanta roadway for several hours as they investigated a double fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.
Police say two men were found fatally shot inside a vehicle on Cheshire Bridge Road around 4 a.m. They believe the vehicle was traveling through the intersection of Buford Highway at Lenox Road when the shooting occurred.
Their identities have not been released. Police say it appears to be a targeted shooting.
Cheshire Bridge Road was blocked off in both directions from the I-85 interchange to the intersection with Buford Highway for about four hours before reopening around 9:30 a.m.
