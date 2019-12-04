FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is facing a serious charge after being accused of exposing her sexual partners to HIV.
To police she’s known as 24-year-old Georgia Pitts, but on websites like Megapersonals.com she goes by Paris Young. Pitts was arrested by Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Task Force. She is charged with prostitution and reckless conduct charges.
Alpharetta police and a Joint Task Force, found her provocative ad on the Megapersonals.com during an undercover human trafficking and prostitution operation.
According to reports, she was looking for men, writing she was 22-years-old and had an “…hour glass shape with a booty to die for…” Pitts also referenced having porn star skills in the ad, and wrote “…come enter my world with skills to keep you begging for more… I will never rush cause I'm trying to enjoy every inch of u…”
Documents said an undercover officer contacted Pitts and agreed to pay her $200. Reports said she then took of her clothes and asked the undercover detective to rub lotion on her body, then did it herself.
They said they met at an Alpharetta hotel, where Pitts began to unbutton her shirt and told him he need to touch her breasts. The report said “I asked again if there was anything she wasn’t into . Ms. Pitts stated that she could do ‘greek’ for an extra donation.”
Greek is code for anal sex.
Seconds later, the detective reported he gave the signal for the takedown.
Pitts later made a shocking confession, that she has HIV and hasn’t had any treatment since she was diagnosed in October 2018. Police said she never told the undercover officer she was infected. In Georgia that’s a felony, with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
She was booked into Fulton County Jail.
Police said also arrested a woman who dropped Pitts off at the hotel on pimping charges.
Authorities are now asking that anyone who had sexual contact with Pitt to contact the task force at 678-297-6380.
