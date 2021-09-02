STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring a situation involving a suspicious person on Moseley Drive.
The suspect was spotted by an unnamed driver and is described as a white man, with a full beard, approximately 6ft tall and 200lbs.
He’s wearing gray shorts, no shoes and no shirt.
Students and staff are safe but for their continued protection, Woodland High School, Woodland Middle School and Woodland Elementary School have all been placed on lockdown until further notice.
