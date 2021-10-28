CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday night.
At 8:07 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to a domestic incident at the 5000 block of Trammel Road in Morrow.
Police said a man and the young girl, Ta’kyah Stovall, were screaming and fighting in the parking lot of the complex.
When officers arrived, they saw the man holding Stoval. When he released her, she ran away.
Upon investigation, officers learned the man was her brother who says he was trying to prevent her from running away.
Stovall was last seen running behind building B in the apartment complex. Officers deployed a K-9 and canvased the area, but were not able to find her.
Ta’kyah Stovall is described as a black female, with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches in height, and weighs 120 lbs. Ta’kyah Stovall was last seen wearing a black jacket, a silver bonnet, light blue jeans, and no shoes.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.