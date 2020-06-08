BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men and a woman are wanted after surveillance footage from a convenience store suggests that may be armed robbery suspects.
Deputies say the armed robbery took place at the AK Express located on Clinton Road around 12:35 a.m. Monday.
Witnesses say two armed male suspects entered the store while a woman and another male suspect held the door open. The armed suspects demanded money from three customers, and attempted to gain access to the are behind the counter.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money the suspects fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect 1: Black male, 5/9" and weighs around 120 lbs. He was wearing a pink, blue, yellow and white tie-dyed hoodie with a pink face mask, possibly sunglasses, torn black and gray jeans, black shoes and gloves.
Suspect 2: Black male, 5’8” and weighs around 120 lbs. He was wearing a black and white hoodie with a black t-shirt pulled over the hoodie, black shorts, black shoes and his face covered.
Suspect 3: Shirtless male described as a black male around 5’8”, 190 lbs., with short hair, a beard and black and white pants, with black slides.
Suspect 4: The female is described as a black, around 5’6” and 200 lbs., with medium braids, a gray shirt, white shorts and white slides.
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to the armed robbery are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
