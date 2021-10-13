ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are asking for your help finding a 36-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home in Smyrna.
Crystal Jones was last seen on Monday, Oct. 11 at 398 Parkway Avenue. Police say she left the home wearing a blue and white dress with white slippers.
Jones is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Please call 9-1-1 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 if you know of her whereabouts or have seen her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.