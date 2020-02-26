ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are asking for your help finding a man accused of robbing a pizza shop in Northwest Atlanta early.
Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspected robber getting on a Marta bus which police say is a short distance from the robbery scene. The suspect was then seen entering a Marta station.
The robbery happened at the Rocky Mountain Pizza on Hemphill Avenue in northwest Atlanta on February 17.
According to authorities, the man who was armed during the incident allegedly robbed the business. He then fled the scene in a van that was later reported abandoned. Police say the suspect was last seen running south on Fowler Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
