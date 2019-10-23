ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A thief is on the run after stealing several vehicles from Hartsfield Jackson Airport.
Police are searching for a man who stole multiple cars during a span of several months. Authorities say, the man allegedly stole an older model GMC and a Chevrolet pickup truck from airport south and north parking lots. According to officials, the suspect stole on March 27, May 21, and September 3.
The incident remains under investigation. If anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers.
