FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need your help in locating a Forsyth County man who is accused of aggravated child molestation.
Authorities believe Ronald Pelissero could be driving a white 2006 Toyota Tundra SR-5, 4-door pickup truck with Georgia tag RPQ7739.
Pelissero is aware he has a warrant and is known to own firearms, though it is not known if he is currently armed, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ronald Pelissero is urged to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Calls made to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and information leading to the apprehension of Pelissero can be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.
