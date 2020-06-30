LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Patience is a virtue a man suspected of robbing a RaceTrac gas station convenience store does not lack.
On the night of June 26 Gwinnett County Police say a black man entered the store located in the 3400 block of Sugarloaf Parkway and patiently waited in line, even allowing others to go before him, until he finally approached the counter.
The unidentified man then attempted to make a purchase, but once the cash register opened he pulled out a gun and demanded money.
According to the store clerk, the man had been to the location prior to the robbery incident. The suspect is described as being in his 20s-30s, approximately 5'10" with brown hair and a slim build.
He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black shirt, khaki pants, black beanie-style hat, and black and white shoes. The employee said that he had pink and white painted fingernails with glitter.
Anyone with information to share in this case, is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-047392
