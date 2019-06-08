LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man found a thief in his truck stealing his wallet on Lawrenceville Highway early afternoon on Thursday.
The victim’s vehicle was parked at a construction site on the 4600 block of Lawrenceville Highway when he confronted the suspect in his truck.
Once the thief was confronted by the victim he then fled the scene; as the suspect fled he produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim.
The suspect then headed to a nearby Wal-Mart on Lawrenceville Highway, and according to the surveillance footage, the thief and another man were seen exiting the vehicle.
Police say both men were seen completing a transaction using the victim’s credit and debit cards, and both transactions were declined.
In the video footage the suspect was seen wearing a ball cap and the suspect’s friend was seen with blonde streaks in his hair. The suspect was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact police.
