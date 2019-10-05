MACON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for their involvement in several armed robberies in south Macon.
Early Saturday afternoon, two masked men approached a woman in the 500 block of Moreland and demanded her vehicle. Police say once the suspects took the vehicle, they then fled the scene and headed towards Houston Avenue; no one was reported injured during the incident. The stolen vehicle was a silver 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe with the tag RRE9645.
Around 3:30 p.m. the two headed to a Dollar Tree on Brookhaven Road where they proceeded to rob the store and then fired a couple of shots into the air. However, the cashier was not able to open the register, so the two men fled the scene.
In a matter of minutes, the two then headed toward another business on Bloomfield road and demanded money. Once they received the undisclosed amount of cash, they then fled the scene.
Around 4 p.m. police reported to another robbery on Bloomfield Road where the two suspects robbed a man of his vehicle and personal belongings while he was standing in his yard. Once again, they fled the scene after the robbery.
Officials described the suspects to be two black men with facial coverings. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, light colored blue jeans and black colored shoes. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, a white shirt covering his head, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.
Anyone with information in reference to these incidents are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.