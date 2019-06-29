CLAYTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in multiple armed robberies on Wednesday.
The incident happened in Clayton County and according to police the suspect fled the scene in a black KIA Forte.
Police say the suspect has committed three armed robberies on June 19.
If you have any information about the suspect’s whereabouts, please contact Clayton County Police.
Stay with CBS46 News for update.
