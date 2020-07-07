ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police held a press conference Tuesday evening where investigators revealed new video footage from a July 4th shooting that killed 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.
The little girl was fatally shot while inside a vehicle traveling on University Avenue in the area where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Atlanta Lt. Pete Malacki says the vehicle encountered a makeshift road block that was manned by several armed individuals.
"The driver of that vehicle attempted to go around that roadblock. At which point that vehicle was immediately met with gunfire resulting in the death of an 8-year-old child," said Malacki during the press conference.
A video of a black male armed with an AR-15 shows one of several persons of interest in the fatal shooting.
"We do believe that vehicle was targeted," added Malacki who also stated the vehicle was shot at least eight times.
On Monday, the child's grieving parents pleaded for their daughter's killers to come forward.
“They killed my baby because they crossed a barrier and made a u-turn. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody,” said the father.
“We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks, we understand," said the child's mother, Charmaine Turner. "We don’t have anything to do with that,w e innocent. We didn’t mean no harm. My baby didn’t mean no harm,” she continued through tears.
A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrest.
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta Police discuss new footage of July 4th shooting that killed 8-year-old Secoriea Turner https://t.co/WObxhEZ0XN— CBS46 (@cbs46) July 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.