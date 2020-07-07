ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police held a press conference Tuesday evening where investigators revealed new video footage from a July 4th shooting that killed 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

The little girl was fatally shot while inside a vehicle traveling on University Avenue in the area where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Atlanta Lt. Pete Malacki says the vehicle encountered a makeshift road block that was manned by several armed individuals.

"The driver of that vehicle attempted to go around that roadblock. At which point that vehicle was immediately met with gunfire resulting in the death of an 8-year-old child," said Malacki during the press conference.

A video of a black male armed with an AR-15 shows one of several persons of interest in the fatal shooting.

"We do believe that vehicle was targeted," added Malacki who also stated the vehicle was shot at least eight times.

On Monday, the child's grieving parents pleaded for their daughter's killers to come forward.

“They killed my baby because they crossed a barrier and made a u-turn. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody,” said the father.

“We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks, we understand," said the child's mother, Charmaine Turner. "We don’t have anything to do with that,w e innocent. We didn’t mean no harm. My baby didn’t mean no harm,” she continued through tears.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrest.