CAROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating an alleged bank robber in Carrollton early Wednesday morning.
Surveillance footage caught a man, who appeared to be armed, entering a Wells Fargo Bank on Bankhead Highway a wearing an over coat and a Russian style hat (Ushunka). The man was then seen getting into a white sedan, identified as possibly a white Hyundai Azera, driven by a woman.
Authorities have not yet released any further details on this incident.
If anyone has any information or recognizes the male or vehicle description, please contact Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.
