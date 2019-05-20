BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) It has been one week since tragedy left its mark on Roswell Road in the heart of Buckhead.
Melissa Tarver-Prodanov witnessed a deadly hit and run outside Johnny’s Hideaway, a popular Atlanta dance club, where there was a large crowd of people.
“Horrific! Yes, it was very horrific,” Tarver-Prodanov said. “A man died, a man died. He did not have to die.”
Robert Thatcher Bowden, 31, reportedly stumbled and fell into the road. Seconds later a car ran over him and never stopped.
“They would have known that they hit something,” Tarver-Prodanov said. “We want to catch this person.”
Atlanta Police tell CBS46 the case is still under investigation and they are looking for a dark colored sedan, but the witness told CBS46, she is a reservist with the military police and got a good description of the car leaving the scene which appeared to be a red Jeep Wrangler.
“Whether it was an accident or not do the right thing, turn yourself in and get it all sorted out, but you have to live with this,” Tarver-Prodanov said.
The funeral for Robert Thatcher Bowden is scheduled for this Wednesday in New Jersey. He volunteered at The Feeding the Homeless Project in Marietta and his family is asking that donations in his memory be made to that group. Police are asking for any information that will help them solve this case.
