EAST ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are trying to track down two car thieves who have left a neighborhood scratching their heads.
Neighbors surveillance caught a couple pulling into a suburban driveway and then begin to act erratically before fleeing through a gate.
Not long after they calmly return to the vehicle, grab their belongings and seem to stroll off.
Qui Oselen lives next door and couldn't work out what had transpired.
"it's very strange," said Oselen. "initially i thought it was a wife taking a husband's truck, ah it's very peculiar"
What police told residents is that officers had been pursuing the couple because the car had been flagged as stolen. They were able to lose the officers and pulled into Leah lane in east Atlanta.
Through our crime data research we learned that in the east Atlanta neighborhood auto theft and auto larceny is the highest reported crimes for the area.
The couple in question didn't in fact stroll away, initially, they moved the car to another neighbor’s driveway before abandoning it and then, strolling off.
Police are actively looking for the couple and are now in a better position thanks to the tech savvy neighbors
"if she didn't have a camera, if i didn't have a camera," said Oselen. "the police wouldn't have the video they have to assist them with catching these perpetrators."
