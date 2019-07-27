ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man parked in a driveway of a home in northwest Atlanta was a victim of carjacking on Saturday.
Police reported the suspect approached the victim at a home on the 800 block of Hall Street.
The suspect told the man if he was interested in purchasing a moped; he then proceeded to say he was sending his associates to speak to the victim.
In a matter of minutes, two suspect who were armed walked towards the victim’s vehicle and demand him to exit the car.
Once he got out of the car, that’s when the suspects fired two rounds of shots at the victim’s feet and then fled the scene with his vehicle.
Police say the victim suffered from minor cuts and scrapes from the concrete fragments.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News updates.
