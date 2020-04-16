GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a burglary suspect.
According to a press release, the burglary suspect stole $28,000 in telecommunications equipment and another $1,000 in power tools.
Police responded to a burglary call at Infinity Construction located at the 4900 block of Austin Park Avenue in unincorporated Buford on April 3rd.
When units arrived, they reviewed surveillance video which showed a man cutting the fence and using a ladder to climb over barbed wire, the release stated.
Once inside the suspect allegedly stole $24,000 in motors used for cellphone tower construction, $4,000 in wiring, and another $1,000 in construction equipment.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.