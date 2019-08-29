BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a convenience store in Buford.
In the early hours of Sunday, August 18, surveillance footage captured a vehicle pulling up to the Nalleys on Shadburn Ferry Road and dropping off the suspect. According to police, the driver of the Ford Ranger was acting as a look-out during the incident.
The suspect entered the store by breaking the front door with a rock. Once inside the thief proceeded to steal cash and cigarettes. Police say once he was done burglarizing the store, he was seen getting back into the look-out truck. The driver and the suspect then fled the scene.
Gwinnett Police describe the man to be tall, thin, short hair with receding hairline and he was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, boots.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.