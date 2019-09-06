STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in credit card theft in Henry County.
The suspect was seen purchasing several gift cards with the stolen credit cards at a CVS on Mt. Zion Parkway in Stockbridge on July 28.
Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the suspects, please contact Detective Sergeant Godsey or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.