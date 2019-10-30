MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is on the run after he allegedly robbed a bank in Marietta early Wednesday morning.
Surveillance footage caught a tall slender man entering the Fifth Third Bank on Cobb Parkway South.
He was seen walking up to the bank teller and immediately pointed a black semiautomatic hand gun at her while stating repeatedly “this is a robbery.”
The suspect then gathered an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank on foot. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta (404) 577-8477 or Detective Michael Selleck at (770) 794-5372. armed and dangerous
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.