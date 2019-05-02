ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Michigan are searching for a dangerous fugitive in Atlanta.
According to investigators, the suspect was a person of interest in a double murder that happened in Grand Rapids City in Michigan on March 13.
Police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Derrell Demon Brown.
Officials reported Brown also goes by the following alias names:
Darryl Robinson
Carter Brown
Derrick Brown
Michael Richardson
Marcus Wright
“Jay”
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the Grand Rapids Police Department or www.silentobserver.
