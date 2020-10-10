ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the accident call on Saturday around 10 a.m. at I-285 NB near the Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. exit.
When officers arrived, they located two vehicles involved in an accident, one of the vehicles was overturned, police noted.
A police spokesperson reported a “Chevy Cruze attempting to exit I-285 NB using the MLK ramp struck a Hyundai Sonata causing it to flip”.
A woman inside of the Hyundai Sonata died at the scene and a male inside of the Hyundai was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
“After speaking with witnesses, officers determined the occupants of the Chevy Cruze (a man and woman) fled the scene on foot after the accident”, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
