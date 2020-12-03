Henry County Police are seeking the public's help after a school crossing guard was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.
The incident happened at Creekside Elementary on Mt. Carmel Road in Hampton.
Authorities say a white Volkswagen Jetta struck the guard and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to Piedmont Henry with minor injuries.
The Henry County Police Traffic Investigation Unit is looking for any leads on the identification of the suspect vehicle/driver.
Contact Sergeant Eck at 770-288-8216 if you have any information to provide.
