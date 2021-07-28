ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police say Katherine Janness, 40, was stabbed several times, and mutilated, inside Piedmont Park late Tuesday night.
Her body was found shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Her dog was also killed.
Atlanta Police, along with several other agencies, combed through the grass near the front entrance of the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive. Investigators say the woman’s body was found several yards from the park entrance.
Police released a surveillance photo of Janness walking her dog near the Pride intersection on 10th Street Tuesday night.
As joggers came to the park Wednesday morning, they were unnerved by the scene.
“I am saddened and upset,” said one local homeowner who did not want to be identified. “All of us would like to know, was this a random act? Was someone targeted? I mean all of us would like to know for the peace of mind and to be aware of the threat level and the safety in the area."
“I really hope they find the person and figure out security around the area,” said Edwina Joseph, who walks her dog in the park regularly. “After 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., I try not to be at the park because it’s dark and you never know what will happen.”
Investigators searched through a murky pond near the front of the park, looking for evidence in the crime. Multiple agencies worked together throughout Wednesday afternoon.
“I hope maybe they will start policemen here at night time to patrol around. They need to,” said Farlin Guzewich, who walks in Piedmont Park daily.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the crime. Investigators are also asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to share it with police.
