BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men they say robbed two Family Dollar locations.
The robberies happened between 10:45 a.m. and 11:08 a.m. Sunday at stores located at 4996 Bloomfield Road and 3567 Houston Avenue.
The men reportedly entered the stores with guns and demanded money from the clerks. Police say they fled on foot with undisclosed amounts of cash.
The men are described as five foot eight inches tall and slender. They were wearing all black clothing with their faces covered. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 478-751-7500.
