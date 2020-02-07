LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating a man who has been reported missing since July 2019.
Robert Huntley, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Princess Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville on July 1.
Huntley’s family told authorities that he had not been acting himself prior to disappearing. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
