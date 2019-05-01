CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in finding the two suspects who stole from the Habitat for Humanity in Cartersville.
According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s department, the theft happened on 14 Eagles Ct on Saturday.
According to officials, the two suspects were men and they have not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext 6030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.