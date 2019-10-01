CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus.
According to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, a Honda was traveling west on Highway 369 when the driver crossed the center line and struck the school bus, which was heading eastbound. Both vehicle left the roadway.
The crash shut down the roadway at Ball Ground Road for hours but the roadway has since reopened.
Police say one student was on board the bus but no injuries were sustained. Police are still looking for the driver of the other vehicle involved, who fled the scene on foot shortly after the crash.
They believe the driver may have been injured.
Hwy 369 is closed just east of Hwy 372 “round about” due to an accident involving a school bus. Only one student on board. No injuries. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/1aHuVk66cn— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) October 1, 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
