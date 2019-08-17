JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in finding the two suspects responsible for the shooting on Jonesboro road Saturday morning.
It happened just before 4:00 outside the Exxon gas station on the corner of Jonesboro road and 285.
Captain William Ricker told CBS46, according to surveillance video a grey vehicle fired multiple shots towards the gas station.
The intended targets were two younger men but once the gunshots started, the two men got away in a black car.
The suspects continued fire and their vehicle was disabled and then ran away from the scene.
Unfortunately, a bystander was shot in the exchange. The a 60-year-old woman was shot in the side while standing outside the store.
She was taken to Grady hospital where she had emergency surgery and is in stable but critical condition.
Captain Ricker says APD needs help finding both the suspects and the intended targets.
"We would love to know who they are. To help piece together why they would have that type of reaction towards them” Captain Ricker said.
If you have any information you can leave an anonymous tip with crime-stoppers or contact the Atlanta Police Department.
