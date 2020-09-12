BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46 ) — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide in Buford after one woman was found dead Saturday morning.
Investigators say a resident called police around 5:09 a.m. reporting there was an injured person in the roadway on Roxwood Park Drive.
When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Shakeya Smith dead with visible injuries.
CSI is processing the scene and detectives are working on a timeline of events, identity of the victim, and exact cause of death. There is no suspect information at this time.
“There are cameras in the neighborhood that we are in the process of viewing for possible suspects & information. There are several residents reporting hearing gunshots around that same time. Although the cause of death has not been confirmed.” said Master Police Officer Jacob Albright.
After further investigation, detectives were able to view neighborhood security cameras that captured the incident, authorities told CBS46 News.
The footage they observed led them to charge Moses Dyl with one count of Felony Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault, according to detectives.
Police say he was last seen in Lithonia sometime after the incident.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD orCrime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) you can remain anonymous
This is an ongoing investigation.
