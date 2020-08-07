ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police are looking for a man who shot his roommate early Friday morning.
Officials say they believe the incident began as a dispute between three roommates on the 600 block of University Avenue SW, when a 19-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot another man in the leg.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.