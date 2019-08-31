ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police need help identifying a man accused of shooting towards an off-duty officer Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. John Chafee, the off-duty officer saw a man looking into cars in the parking garage at an apartment complex on La France Street.
Chafee told CBS46 when the officer asked the man if he lived there, the man told him he was visiting someone , but couldn't provide anymore information.
"The officer then had another conversation with him after observing the person a little longer and identified himself as an off-duty Atlanta police officer," Chafee said. "The officer advised the person he was going to be detained."
Chafee continued to say the man tried to leave despite the officer and his brother attempting to stop him.
The officer's brother was the one to notice what the man was holding.
"He notified the officer that the suspect had a firearm," Chafee said. "They both took cover and the suspect did fire upon them before fleeing the scene."
According to police, the man is considered dangerous.
It was also later discovered there were cars in the parking garage that had been broken into.
"Obviously a situation like this, somebody that is that brazen enough to fire upon a police officer , there is concern he would do something like that to a member of the community ," Chafee said. "So we want to make sure we get this person off the street."
The Department is asking anyone who can identify the man to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.