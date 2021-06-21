CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man in connection to a Clayton County robbery case.
The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on May 19 at a Family Dollar on SR 138 in southeast Riverdale. Surveillance footage captured the suspect jumping over the store counter and snatching money from the register drawer, police say. The suspect then fled the scene.
According to investigators, the suspect is believed to be between the ages of 18-22.
If anyone has any information as to the suspect’s identity or the incident, please contact; Detective Jethro Johnson at (770)473-3989, or if you would like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
