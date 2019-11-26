HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hapeville Police are searching for a 60-year-old man who disappeared from an assisted living facility Monday.
Ozzie Murphy was last seen Nov. 25 at a facility in the 600 block of Coleman Street. He is described as a black male, 6'01", weighs around 155 lbs. and has gray hair.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hapeville Police at 404-768-7171.
