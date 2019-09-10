DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- An unknown man was seen exiting a student restroom at a middle school in Decatur early Tuesday afternoon, and police need the public’s help in identifying him.
A staff member told officials, once the man exited the student restroom, he then walked down the hallway and proceeded to exit the building. The suspect was then seen walking on Kings Highway.
Police say no interaction between the unknown man and staff, or students was observed or reported.
Investigators described the man to be in his mid-fifties to early sixties, slender build, light colored hair but balding, wearing eyeglasses, and he was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved button-up shirt, tan pants and dark shoes.
If you recognize this person, please contact Sgt. Bender at 678/553-6684.
