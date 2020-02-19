CARTERSVILLE, GA (CBS46)—The Cartersville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder.
Investigators said they are looking for Tavares Atwell, 35, of Cartersville, in connection with a fatal shooting after officers found a woman dead in a motel room.
“We didn’t hear any shots,” said James Witt, a resident at the Parkway North Extended Stay motel.
Police said the shooting happened Tuesday night at the motel on 1400 Joe Frank Harris Parkway.
Atwell was reportedly seen leaving the shooting. Police have identified the victim to be 29-year-old Julia T Malachi of Cartersville.
Police said they are working to determine a motive.
An investigator told CBS Reporter Daniel Wilkerson the area around the motel is one of “high-traffic.” He said they had been called to the motel several times in the past.
“We try to stay to ourselves and stay inside,” said Witt.
CBS46 reached out to the motel management for a comment but did not get an answer when we called.
Officers said Atwell was last seen wearing all black and work boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.