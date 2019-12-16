ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need your help identifying a man who raided a local pizza restaurant.
The man in the video broke into Slice restaurant at 85 Poplar Street N.W. on Dec. 13 around 2 a.m.
When the owner of the restaurant showed up the next morning, he showed an officer surveillance video of the suspect throwing a rock through a window and entering.
The man grabbed the cash register and then threw it down, appearing to be angry that it was empty. Then, he crawled back through the broken window and ran off on foot.
If you know anything about the man wearing a grey zippered hoodie, a hooded undershirt, tan or light-colored cargo pants and a red undershirt, call Zone 5 investigators at 404-658-6636 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404)577-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.
