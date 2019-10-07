DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's a parent’s worst nightmare.
A man allegedly groped a teenage girl at a Hobby Lobby store in Dunwoody around 3 p.m on Saturday. Police said the teen was in one of the aisles shopping when she suddenly felt someone come up behind her and grab her buttocks.
The victim said the man then turned and ran from the store into the parking lot.
Detectives were still going through surveillance footage Monday to figure out if the man had been stalking the girl and how long he had been in the store.
Police have released the picture of the man hoping someone can identify him.
They said it all happened very quickly but has left the 14-year-old and her mother very distraught.
This latest incident involving a predator praying on a minor is in the same shopping area where an incident occurred on August 4. Police said a former Tucker teacher tried to lure a young boy into a bathroom.
According to police, these unfortunate incidents occur more frequently than we know.
“Obviously a very scary thing, I wish I could say this is an isolated thing and that it never happens but it does happen. Everyone should be aware that there are people out there that will do things like this,” Sgt. Parsons said.
Their advice to parents is to stay as vigilant as possible when out with your children and to report anything suspicious.
