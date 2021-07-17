DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 obtained video taken on surveillance cameras Tuesday night at a shell gas station in DeKalb County.
Footage shows a person walk up to a gas pump, light a small fire, and run off.
Within seconds-- the fire grows.
Someone notices and runs for help-- before an employee stomps it out.
Detective Henry Patterson with DeKalb County Fire Marshalls office said, "This could have been terrible. These pumps have automatic shut offs for safety reasons, but that pump if it caught on fire... Could have caused a significant damage to the property and potential life surrounding it."
It could have led to a chaotic scene next door at a vacant hair salon.
Investigators say a fire was discovered here just minutes after the small fire was started at the gas station- just feet away.
"We saw the person run from over here to that direction so yeah we're going to say they are connected." said Patterson.
Dekalb County officials are now searching for this person of interest seen in these surveillance photos at a nearby grocery store.
"We do believe there could be some connection but we're not sure." He said. "The person who started the fire here does appear to be wearing a disguise. It's July and they're wearing a winter coat, a mask."
Police said if you can help identify who did this, you could get up to ten thousand dollars.
