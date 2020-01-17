GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police are looking for two men dressing as females to steal from metro Atlanta fitness centers.
Investigators believe 17-year-old Tarquinnious Mack and 18-year-old Dequavis Smith are behind the thefts.
“In all of these cases, although they were dressed as women, not every time they were dressed the same way,” said Gwinnett County Corporal Michele Pihera. “They may have a different wig on, they may have different clothing on.”
Police said the suspects enter gyms posing as potential customers then look for valuables, including car keys.
“In some of the cases they would go through both the men’s locker room and the women’s locker room,” Pihera explained.
Police believe Mack and Smith then stole cars from the parking lots and used credit cards left inside of them to fraudulently make purchases. Officers told CBS46 that the duo has already hit at least four gyms in Gwinnett County.
• 11/27/19 – Planet Fitness – 1900 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
• 12/18/19 – Gold’s Gym – 860 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville
• 12/22/19 – LA Fitness – 3420 Buford Drive, Buford
• 12/28/19 – LA Fitness – 6131 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners
“There is a very strong possibility that our suspects are responsible for crimes in other jurisdictions,” Pihera said.
In fact, Tarquinnious Mack is wanted by Covington police for an identical crime. Investigators there gave CBS46 video they believe shows Mack inside a Planet Fitness getting a day pass, before using stolen car keys to take off in a truck.
Gwinnett County police believe there could be additional suspects. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.
