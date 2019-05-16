Union County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 5-year-old boy. According to Union County officials, the boy is autistic and goes by the name Brett.
He was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday morning at his home near Brasstown Bald Rd in Union County. Police reported Brett was sleeping in his bed when the incident happened.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to contact police.
