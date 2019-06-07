ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating a missing girl who was last seen in a park in southwest Atlanta.
APD identified the missing girl as 8-year-old Imani Colvin of Clayton County.
The incident happened around 8 p.m on Thursday in Perkerson Park located at 770 Deckner Ave. SW.
Colvin was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark blue jeans. She is 4 ft tall and weighs around 65 lbs. Colvin also has long black braids.
At the time of the incident, Colvin was with her caregiver at the park when she became defiant towards to her caregiver and that is when she met with a group of girls older than her. According to her caregiver, Colvin left with the girls and did not return.
The caregiver then contacted police and the search for Colvin began.
Colvin’s mother said Colvin did have defiant issues in the past.
If you have any information about Colvin’s whereabouts you are asked to call the police.
