The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman last seen on March 24.
Connie Laufer was described wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. Police say her last known whereabouts were in Winder on Wednesday. Laufer was last seen driving a gray Toyota Camry with the tag number of 3519052.
Authorities say if you have any information about her location to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.