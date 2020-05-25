BRIOOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- An active search for a missing seven-year-old in underway in Brookhaven. Police say Dash Zeno has not been seen since 3 p.m. Memorial Day in the area of Lenox Park Boulevard and Gables Drive.
Dash is 4-ft tall and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. He was near the parking lot of the Berkshire at Lenox Park Boulevard when he disappeared.
Anyone who sees Dash should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600.
