Police search for missing 78-year-old Carrollton man

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 78-year-old Carrollton man who was reported missing on Wednesday.
Willie Fred Echols was last seen at his home on the 1300 block of Clem Lowell Road around 2:30 p.m.
Echols was described wearing a white shirt with burgundy stripes blue jeans and a ball cap and glasses.
He was also last seen driving a 2003 silver Chevrolet pick up truck with GA tag XRE582.
His family is very concerned about him, please contact Investigator Tyler Williamson at 770-830-5916 or by email at twilliamson@carrollsheriff.com if you have seen him or know his whereabouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.